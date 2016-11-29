Crash Claims Life Of Falls City Woman

MONMOUTH — A Falls City woman was killed, and a Dallas woman suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash on Highway 99W near Monmouth on Saturday night.

At about 6 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of the accident near milepost 70 on the highway, the intersection with Suver Road, said an OSP press release.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2002 Ford F250 was traveling westbound on Suver Road when it attempted to cross the highway and was T-boned by a southbound 2010 Honda. After the crash, both vehicles came to rest on the roadway.

The driver of the Honda, Cecilia L. Nicosia, 23, was taken by air ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment of serious injuries.

The passenger in the Ford, Sara L. Brown, 24, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford, Matthew L. Serry, 25, Brown’s husband, was not injured. The couple lived in Falls City. Preliminary investigation indicates neither were wearing their safety belts, police said.

Highway 99W was closed for about six hours while the crash was investigated. A detour was put in place.

OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire No. 1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released when it is available, police said.