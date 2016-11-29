Dallas Lead Results Now Online

DALLAS — Full results of Dallas School District’s lead testing is available on the district website.

The district received the last of the results on Nov. 10 and posted them on Nov. 15.

Facilities Director Kevin Montague said the those faucets that tested at or higher than the EPA-recommended action level of 20 parts per billion have been shut off or had signs placed on them saying the fixtures are for hand washing only.

Most faucets were found to be under the recommended limit after the second tests. Those that were not will remain off, Montague said.

The district’s Citizen’s Oversight Committee is considering how the next steps for the fixtures that are over the limit.

For more information or to see the results: http://www.dallas.k12.or.us/lead-information-in-dallas-school-d.