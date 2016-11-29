Falls City Waits On Sewer Grant

FALLS CITY — News about whether the city of Falls City will receive a Community Development Block Grant to upgrade its sewer system hadn’t come in as of Monday, but should soon.

The city applied for a $2.5 million grant, which would cover most of the cost of the $3.3 million improvement project. Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority took the application to the second level of review and will notify the city if the application is successful and how much it will be awarded before the end of this year.

Mayor Terry Ungricht said an income survey showing that more than 55 percent of residents on the system fall into low- or moderate-income brackets bodes well for the city’s chances of getting approved.

If given the full amount, that still leaves a gap of $800,000, half of which could be covered by a smaller grant. Given the condition of the facility and amount of money required in repairs recently, Ungricht has warned that rates will need to be increased to pay for loans to complete project.

He will recommend a rate increase in next year’s budget and hopes to keep the rates around $60 per month.

“We would be financing about $400,000, which would add about $10 to everyone’s bill. That’s the plan,” Ungricht said. “I’m making every effort to keep the rates in the $60 mark. I don’t know if I’m going to be successful.”

In other business, the Falls City City Council and Falls City School District board will meet to discuss funding options for the Wagner Community Library on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.