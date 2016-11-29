Homeless Student Count Holds Steady

POLK COUNTY — People who are homeless are difficult to track. They tend to be transient in nature, moving wherever they can find a roof or job.

Homeless students are no different.

The Oregon Department of Education released the homeless student count last week, showing 35 homeless students in Falls City schools; 81 in Central and 60 in Dallas.

“The number doesn’t fluctuate dramatically unless we’re in a huge economic downturn,” said Central Superintendent Buzz Brazeau.

Central’s homeless liaison Angie Aguirre said there are probably more students who are homeless, but they can fall through the cracks.

It’s those students who give Brazeau the most concern.

“I’m more concerned that there may be some homeless kids that we don’t know about, kids who are maybe couch-surfing or doing other things, that don’t identify themselves,” he said. “If they don’t identify themselves, we can’t track them.”

Falls City Superintendent Jack Thompson agreed.

“I would say probably the number (of homeless students) is higher, but that’s how many we’re able to report,” he said. “We have some that we suspect, but we have to have confirmation.”

School districts have various resources available to help homeless students, including extra help with homework, transportation and food.

“I have a lot of volunteers that bring me donations of school supplies, sometimes backpacks,” Aguirre said. “We get money to buy them clothing or help with sports or extracurricular activities.”

Aguirre said she acts like a social worker, mediating between the parent and teacher.

“A lot of parents don’t know — I don’t know if they’re just embarrassed to say they’re homeless, I don’t know — but once they know I’m here to help them out any way that I can, oh, they’re so grateful,” she said.

In Falls City, homeless students are offered access to showers in the gym and use of the laundry facilities, Thompson said.

“Last year, I ran into some teachers from one of our elementary schools who were down shopping for kids in their schools who were homeless,” Brazeau said. “Here at the district office, we’ve adopted 17 students who are on (a giving) tree. People go by and grab a ticket and bring those gifts in, and we get those out to those kids.”

Homelessness affects every district, Thompson said.

“It’s difficult,” he said. “The kids have so many battles already in their world: trying to get their homework done, get a project done for school — and then you go home to a situation — not a conducive living situation. Getting your homework done is not going to be a top priority. That’s not unique to Falls City; that’s everywhere you go.”

While there is no easy solution or answer to homelessness, Thompson said Falls City is particularly tough when it comes to finding a job.

“Every homeless family I have ever spoken to is not proud of it, and would love to have something different,” he said. “The bottom line is it comes down to employment, being able to find that employment. Homeless people are not lazy, they’ve just been dealt a tough hand.”

In Falls City, jobs are scarce — more so than in other Polk cities.

“People have to drive 10 miles to get to a job,” Thompson said. “If I’m homeless, I can’t afford a car, can’t afford insurance, gas, can’t get to work. We don’t even have a bus that comes out here.”