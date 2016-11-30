Tomorrow is the first day of December, and as we say goodbye to the month of November and all the good — and not so wonderful —things that happened over the past 30 days, let’s try to put the angst and craziness of the recent election season in the garbage can along with the turkey carcass from Thanksgiving. It’s time to focus on the upcoming holiday season and take a moment to think about brightening our dark winter days and evenings with Christmas caroling and tree lightings and concerts.

Mother Nature is perhaps a bit confused about the season, with camellia buds bursting forth and gazanias still blooming in our flower beds. There’s been a lot of snow in the mountains and the passes, which made for some more than interesting travel experiences for all who traveled over the river and through the woods for family gatherings this past weekend.

Thank you to Western Oregon University students, faculty and staff members who collected and donated food that filled 74 large grocery bags for the Ella Curran Food Bank. Because of these efforts, 200 local families were provided with food boxes for Thanksgiving dinners. MI Town’s very own university is truly appreciated by all of us who are fortunate enough to be friends and neighbors.

We can all relate to having experienced close calls while driving, especially this time of year, when daylight hours are few and there are many of us hurrying to work or school or on various errands. Whether driving, biking or walking here and there, the odds of safely arriving at our destinations are increased when we can see — and be seen by others. Bikers and pedestrians can affix reflective tape to jackets or backpacks and use flashlights or blinkers to be seen. Please put your phone out of reach when driving so the temptation to text or talk is diminished. Nothing is as important as your life, or the lives of others that your decision can impact. Let’s all do what we can to watch out for each other.

Before we bid adieu to our Thanksgiving season, I’d like to thank the staff and students of MI Town’s Central High School for the wonderful luncheon last Wednesday for seniors in the community. The weather outside was rainy and dreary, but darkness was banished when we were welcomed to the school by smiling students who served us a tasty meal, and we were entertained by a Central’s chorus of enthusiastic and talented young students. MI Town’s merchants donated a variety of great gifts for the drawing that followed our meal, and we all enjoyed every minute.