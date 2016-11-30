News In Brief

James2 Kitchen expands outreach

POLK COUNTY — James2 Community kitchen serves those who are hungry on Tuesdays and Thursdays each month.

Meals are served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church on Tuesday nights, and at the Dallas United Methodist Church from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

A meal was added this summer to Falls City on three Tuesdays of each month at the United Methodist Church.

James2 is extending outreach to more families with children and to the Hispanic community.

There is no charge for meals; guests are not required to give any financial information.

For more information, find the organization on Facebook.

Pope honors Indy businessman

PORTLAND — The Maronite Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon, on behalf of the Chair of Saint Peter, announced that Pope Francis has named Elie Kassab a Knight of the Pontifical Equestrian Order of St. Gregory the Great.

Kassab received the letter and insignia at a Pontifical Mass held on Oct. 30.

Kassab, the owner of Independence Cinema, received the honor for his contributions to the St. Sharbel parish in Portland and the Maronite Monks of Jesus, Mary and Joseph in Castle Rock, Wash. and for his assistance to the Holy See.

Most Rev. A. Elias Zaidan, Bishop of Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon, of Los Angeles, presented the letter and insignia to Kassab.

The Knights of the Pontifical Equestrian Order of St. Gregory the Great was established in 1831 by Pope Gregory XVI. It is one of the five orders of knighthood of the Holy See and one of the highest honors awarded to a layperson by the church.

CSC to host orientation at Henry Hill

POLK COUNTY — The Community Service Consortium will host an orientation at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at its office in Henry Hill Education Support Center, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence.

The CSC specializes in helping youth and young adults with attaining a GED, filling out FASFA applications, building resumes, preparing for college, attaining work experience, and finding a job, among other things.

The program serves youths aged 16 to 24; high-school dropouts; youths who are pregnant or parenting; and veterans.

For more information: Mona K-Hinds, mhinds@communityservies.us, or 541-704-7820.

March of Dimes helps teens in Polk

SALEM — March of Dimes, Greater Oregon Chapter, made a donation to the Fostering Hope Initiative to provide support for pregnant and parenting teens and young women in Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties.

Catholic Community Services, lead partner of the Fostering Hope Initiative, said the project will provide outreach services to pregnant and parenting women in the targeted neighborhoods; connect them with health care resources; support them to build “Strengthening Families Protective Factors”; and help them find safe, stable, affordable housing, among other goals.

For more information: www.cssp.org.

Oregon State Parks permits on sale

SALEM — The Oregon State Parks Department will reduce the price of day-use parking permits for the month of December. Visitors and holiday shoppers may buy a permit for $25, regularly $30.

Parking costs $5 a day at the 26 Oregon state parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month permit or same-day camping receipt. The 24-month pass is $50. Permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle.

To purchase a pass, or for more information: store.oregonstateparks.org.