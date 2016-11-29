No New Surface For Dallas Track

DALLAS — The Dallas High School track appears to be holding up better than some surfaces and worse than others according to results of “force reduction” tests on other tracks in Oregon.

That determination prompted the Dallas School District’s Citizen’s Oversight Committee to recommend holding off on resurfacing the track — for now.

Force reduction tests the hardness of a surface, with the higher the number, the softer the surface.

Tests on 51 sites on DHS’s 12-year-old track surface produced results varying from 35 at the softest and 26 at the hardest. More recent patches measured at 42 to 38.

The only surface standards that exist for facilities are used for international competitions, with International Association of Athletics Federations recommending those facilities range from 35 to 50.

Gary Logsdon, the vice president of sales for Beynon Sports, tested two tracks in Scio, tracks at North Salem and South Salem, and at Eastern Oregon University.

“We asked him to do some other tracks so we could have a comparison baseline,” said Kevin Montague, Dallas’ facilities manager.

Scio has a 10-year-old and a two-year-old track.

The older surface tested between 35 and 33, while the new track ranged 37 to 35. North Salem tested between 37 and 29, while South Salem came in at 35 to 31.

EOU’s track tested at 28 to 21.

Logsdon noted the university has wanted to replace the track surface, but doesn’t have the money.

“If you look at those numbers, we are right where we should be,” Montague said “We are way better than Eastern Oregon University’s track, so we are going to take this information to the COC and have them look at it.”

The COC, which helps prioritize projects to be paid with facilities bond proceeds, met on Nov. 21.

“They recommended continued monitoring to watch for delamination and/or deterioration, which, according to the consultant, will show up first in lane one with cupping and loose rubber pellets, neither of which we have at this time,” Montague said.