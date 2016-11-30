Pedee News

Christmas lights are coming up in Pedee. Mick and Debbie Cochrane’s were first, and really beautify the neighborhood. They are adding more, too. Daughter Paige spent Thanksgiving with her grandparents, Joe and Terri Cochrane, in Lincoln City, and son Cole came this way. Debbie’s parents, Ted and Ethelene Osgood had the family for turkey at their house with Cole and their son Stephen and his three kids, Bailee, Bridget, and Nolan, all from Dallas, and Debbie and Mick had their own turkey later. Nolan, 2, spent his time playing with his grandfather Osgood and grandfather’s trains.

On Thanksgiving Judy Guida reported seeing 25 turkeys in the pasture across the road from her place. Guess they figured they were safe at this point. One cougar barely escaped with his life that day, though. Dave and Suzanne Burbank were enjoying Thanksgiving at their house with most of the family, when several deer appeared in the pasture outside their window. A few hours later Dave looked out and noticed a huge cougar sitting at the edge of the field, choosing which one he wanted for dinner. Dave grabbed a gun, unfortunately not his own, and ran out to get him, but just missed and the cougar took off.

Another cougar story. A friend of my husband Paul’s was hunting with friends in central Oregon a few weeks ago. He was stationed on a rocky outcrop when he heard what sounded like a cone falling. He turned to look and nothing there. A few minutes later he heard another sound and turned again, but nothing. He then turned to the other side again and a cougar was in mid-flight, coming straight at him. He rolled off the rock as the cougar landed right where he was. He shot his gun in the roll, and the cougar took off. That was a close call!

Elk hunting is over and several guys came home with one. On the last hunt I heard about, Morgan McBeth shot a 6-by-6 bull elk, he said on “Secret Ridge,” and Steve Burbank got a forked horn, I think in “Somewhere Valley.” They were reluctant to tell me just where those “famous landmarks” are, though.

Jennifer Vandenberg, who now lives in Chehalis, Wash., was recently featured in an article in their local newspaper about one of the writing events of National Novel Writing Month. Note her name as she will be a famous writer someday.