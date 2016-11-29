Polk Part Of Case Suing Over Sick Time

POLK COUNTY — Polk County is among nine counties suing the state over the requirement to provide paid sick leave.

The plaintiffs claim that the forcing local governments to provide paid sick time to employees without reimbursement is a violation of the state constitution.

Gov. Kate Brown and Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian are named as defendants in the suit, which was filed in May.

Plaintiffs, which appeared in Linn County Court last week, argue that they are not required abide by the law passed in 2015, because the state constitution doesn’t require local government to spent money “for a new program or increased level of service for an existing program until the state appropriates and allocates to the local government reimbursement for any costs incurred to carry out the law, rule or order.”

The plaintiffs claim that the sick leave law creates a new program.

The state filed a motion to dismiss. The next court date in the case is scheduled for December.