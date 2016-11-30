Prepare For A Cold Winter

It’s technically still fall, and while it’s not snowy or icy yet, the temperatures continue to drop into the 30s and 40s.

It’s good to be prepared ahead of time for a cold snap.

If you don’t know your neighbors, get out and meet them soon so that you can check on them if needed when the nights get colder, especially senior citizens.

With Christmas and Hanukkah around the corner, make room in your closet for new clothes. Go through old winter coats, hats and gloves, and see what is still wearable.

Clothes closets and donation centers can always use warm items for those who can’t afford much — and if the act of giving itself doesn’t make you warm and fuzzy, a last-minute tax writeoff that comes with it might.

Don’t forget about your pets.

Pets that live outdoors should be fed a little more during the winter because they need the extra calories to stay warm.

They should have fresh water put out a couple times a day, or consider a special bowl that prevents water from freezing.

Pets can get frostbite easily on the ears, tail and paws. When walking your dog in freezing conditions, check the paws to make sure ice — when present — is not building up between the toes, and that salt or gravel from the roads is not irritating skin.

Before you start your car, make sure no animals have decided to nap in a warm spot under the hood of the vehicle.

If decorating for the holidays, keep ornaments out of reach of your pets.

Remember that poinsettias, holly, mistletoe and other plants can be toxic if ingested. Antifreeze also is toxic to pets. It has a sweet taste, and even a tiny amount can cause severe kidney damage, and even death. If you spill antifreeze, soak it up immediately.

If you don’t have pets, consider donating to an animal shelter. They can always use cash donations, or used towels or pet food.

Or give an animal an forever home this holiday season and warm its life and yours.

For more tips, consult your local veterinarian.