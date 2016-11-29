See ‘Aristocats’ For One Night Only

DALLAS — Everybody wants to be a cat in Dallas High School’s production of Disney’s “The Aristocats Kids,” taking the stage at Bollman Auditorium Saturday.

The high-energy, constantly moving musical tells the story of Duchess and her three kittens, who are bestowed owner Madame’s fortune in her will.

Madame’s butler, Edgar, has more sinister plans and the richest cats in Paris find unlikely partners in less glamorous, but resourceful felines.

Showtime! What: Disney's The Aristocats Kids. When: Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Where: Bollman Auditorium, 1250 SE Holman Ave. Admission: $4 available at the door. For more information: 503-623-8336.

The Aristocats is geared toward children, and through most of the 11 performances taking place this week, the audiences will be exclusively grade-school children, part of DHS’ annual theater outreach to younger students.

Saturday’s shows are the only performances open to the public.

Emily Johnson, who is a choreographer and sound tech on the show, said that presents a challenge for the cast.

“In every show, you have to play to your audience,” Johnson said. “For the children’s show, a lot of it is really, really young kids, and we try to make it as fun and as interesting as possible, so they can have fun.”

This will be Johnson’s last production with DHS. She said it’s a bittersweet end to a high school theater experience full of fun memories.

She said watching her dances — there are a lot of them, including full cast numbers — come together in rehearsal has been exciting.

“I see people taking it in their own direction and put their own little flare into it,” she said. “That’s always fun to see that they can take something that I’ve given them and go their own direction. It’s really great to see that and how much fun they are having.”

Grant Hess, who plays Edgar, said the mission of the play is to introduce young students to theater.

“This is the only form of theater the kids see until middle school,” Hess said. “I think it’s a really good that we try to do the best we can to influence kids to join theater or show them the love of it and how fun it can be.”

Hess, a senior, is planning to major in theater education at Western Oregon University.

The Aristocats will be his last performance at DHS, as he will turn his attention learning about the technical aspects of theater.

He said the production has given him one last hill to conquer in acting.

“It’s a really fun show to end on because it’s a musical, and I really love musicals, but it’s definitely an acting challenge for because I don’t play menacing characters,” he said. “I’m not the scary type. This is probably one of the hardest acting challenges I’ve had.”

Emmalee Jones plays one of the kittens, a feisty one, which she says fits her personality.

An athlete, Jones doesn’t have many opportunities to participate in theater, but says the two disciplines share some similarities.

“I play soccer. Soccer is a super-team oriented sport, and theater is the same way,” she said. “You have to build those bonds, and you have to rely on everybody to do their part and do their job.”

In “The Aristocats Kids,” Jones, and her castmates believe doing their job in part means inspiring the next generation of thespians.

“We want to show them how fun it is,” she said.