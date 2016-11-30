Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
Boys basketball: Central at North Eugene, 7 p.m. Falls City at McKenzie, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Gresham at Central, 7 p.m. Falls City at McKenzie, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball: Western Oregon at Oregon, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
Women’s basketball: Seattle Pacific at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
Boys basketball: Dallas at Glencoe, 7:15 p.m. Eddyville Charter at Falls City, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Alsea, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Central at St. Helens, 7:15 p.m. Dallas at Marist, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Alsea, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Central at Tillamook Country Smoker, noon. Dallas at McNary Tournament, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
Boys basketball: Dufur at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Dufur at Perrydale, 3 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Saint Martin’s at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
Wrestling Dallas at Perry Burlison Classic, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 5
Boys basketball: Perrydale at Delphian, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball: Western Oregon at Montana State Billings, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
Boys basketball: Central at Liberty, 7:15 p.m. Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m. Livingstone Adventist at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Grants Pass at Central, 7 p.m. The Dalles at Dallas, 7 p.m. Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m. Livingstone Adventist at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming: Silverton at Dallas, 4 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment