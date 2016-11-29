A Teacher’S Heart

DALLAS — When Shana Lavier entered the world of education, she was sure of two things.

“I wanted to teach anything but math,” Lavier said with a chuckle. “And I wanted to teach older kids. The little ones, they scare me.”

Lavier, a life skills teacher, joined Dallas High School 17 years ago, beginning with the Educational Resource Room program.



For the last nine years, she has been part of the school’s Developmental Learning Center — a program where individualized instructional programs and techniques are used to address moderate to severe learning and physical disabilities, or special social/behavioral cultural and language needs of the students — and helping guide the school’s peer tutoring program.

“Getting to know the kids and the staff in this room, when the opening was available and nobody else wanted it, I knew they were missing out on an amazing program,” Lavier said.

—

Heather Peffley, whose son Jacob is a junior and has Down syndrome, has seen firsthand what kind of difference Lavier makes.

Jacob had a difficult time during junior high, Peffley said.

Once he arrived at DHS, things were different.

“It was a phenomenal change,” Peffley said. “He went from not wanting to go to school to dreading Christmas break. He doesn’t want to come home. The weekends are too long to be away from his friends and his peers. His speech is improved. He’s hilarious, and totally gets jokes now. He has developed so much being in this program. I never worry about him going to school. I know he’s completely protected, and he has friends and students there to stand up for him, and it’s because of the way she runs the classroom.”

Lavier’s approach is simple.

“She’s a fun-loving person and knows how to work with kids and get them to perform at higher levels,” 2014 graduate Ryan Spencer said. “She treats her students like you would anyone else.”

“Oftentimes, if you see a student with Down syndrome, especially in elementary schools, you’ll see kids get out of their way because they don’t really know how to act around those kinds of kids,” Spencer continued. “If you walk into Shana’s classroom, she’ll be playing a joke on one of her students. The kids love it and feel comfortable there. She allows them to excel in the areas they can excel at.”

Lavier ensures that outside pressures and labels don’t play a role inside her classroom.

“I really think it’s because when you walk into that classroom, it doesn’t matter if you are the best athlete, if you are a geek, or class president, most popular or least popular,” Peffley said. “When you walk into the room, you are just you. The kids love you for who you are inside. Nothing else matters.”

The school’s peer tutoring program has had to turn kids away because of the sheer number of students interested in tutoring for the DLC.

Those who become tutors say it becomes clear why Lavier connects with her students.

“She’s so outgoing and fun and upbeat,” Dallas senior Ashlee Lichtenberger said. “That’s what the kids need. She talks through things with them instead of screaming at them. She just adores them.”

It’s not just the special education students who have seen a transformation.

“You can’t not go through some type of evolution,” Lavier said. “I think empathy is a big one. Some of these kids may never have worked with a kid with autism before. … Nobody is discriminated against here. We give everyone a purpose and something to feel good about. Everyone is welcome here.”

Her goal is to enrich the lives of and teach the students within the DLC, but Lavier’s influence has extended far beyond that.

Lavier has been head volleyball coach since 2013.

Coaching makes her schedule during the fall hectic — but it also keep her calm.

“I think having that interaction with students is important,” Lavier said. “I think so many special education teachers sort of isolate themselves from the rest of the population, and when that happens, I think that’s when burnout can occur.”

Perhaps Lavier’s greatest lessons to her students have nothing to do with school work.

“I believe her drive comes from watching students work towards their potential, and then to see that they have even more potential than they thought,” principal Steve Spencer said.

Lichtenberger and Ryan Spencer are just two of the numerous current and former students who are pursuing careers in special education because, in part, of their time with Lavier.

“She’s taught me so many things,” Lichtenberger said. “She wrote my letter of recommendation. I feel like I’m a lot happier now. I’m more outgoing and upbeat like Lav is. I trust so much better because I can trust these kids with anything. It’s been a life changing experience.”

Once upon a time, Lavier’s shift to the DLC was considered a temporary solution, Steve Spencer said.

It’s safe to say the “temporary” has been removed.

“Every day is an adventure in this room,” Lavier said. “I have kids who graduated two or three years ago, ask me how the kids are doing. They tell me this was their favorite class. That’s humbling to me.”