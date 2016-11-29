‘Toys’ Fills Gaps, Provides Gifts For Kids

POLK COUNTY — Traci Weston is feeling a little overwhelmed — but for a good reason.

The busier she is, the more families she is helping as the Polk County coordinator for Toys for Tots and the Monmouth-Independence Christmas Project.

“Donations are coming in and (toy) boxes are going out,” Weston said last week “It’s an exciting time.”

Need help? What: Monmouth-Independence Christmas Project application days. Where: Independence Women’s Clubhouse, 340 S. Third St., Independence. When: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Dec. 7. Of note: Photo ID for proof of address is required. For more information: 503-339-4955.

Weston compiled applications for Toys for Tots last week, but estimated in recent years, the organization has provided gifts to 2,200 children from infants to 18 in Polk County.

Each community has toy drives, and the communities share to make sure all needs are met. Toys for Tots Foundation will fill in the gaps if any requests haven’t been filled.

“I love the foundation,” Weston said. “They have helped fill the gaps. We’ve lost so many donors. Times are tough.”

Toys for Tots has donation bins in all Polk County communities, so those wanting to make a toy donation don’t have to go far to help a family in need. Weston noted that Walmart has Toys for Tots giving trees, which have tags with children’s requests.

“Those are kids’ wishes,” Weston said. “Those are for kids all over the community.”

Weston said the organization has a “top five” list of needed gifts.

Soccer balls top the list.

“We can’t get enough of them,” Weston said.

Legos are another popular gift that appeals to both boys and girls. For children 12 years or older, a frequent request is bath and body sets. Weston said some families the program serves struggle to provide teens with their own toiletries.

“This time of year, they sell these beautiful sets,” she said. “They are popular gifts for the kids over 12, and one that is very needed.”

You can help • Donations for Toys for Tots (toys and financial donations) can be dropped off at Fee Mail Depot, 169 S. Broad St. in Monmouth. Hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donation also can be made at www.toysfortots.org. To ensure donations go to Polk County children, select Oregon, then Polk County. • Toy donations can be made at a several businesses and organizations in Polk County. For more information: 503-917-9181 or toysfortotspolk <p>@gmail.com.> • Monmouth-Independence Christmas Project needs adopters for families in need. For more information: 503-339-4955. Spanish: 971-388-3328.

Superhero toys are next on the list. Weston recommends characters from the latest superhero movie.

The final of the top five, skateboards, can be donated or, better yet, people can make a financial contribution.

“I can buy them for $10.50 (each) through a wholesaler,” she said.

Toy donations or financial contributions can be made at Toys for Tots local “headquarters” at Fee Mail Depot in Monmouth.

Weston’s other charity passion is the Monmouth-Independence Christmas Project, which provides holiday food boxes to 425 households on average each year.

Applications are still being accepted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 7 at the Independence Women’s Clubhouse, 340 S. Third St. in Independence.

“Adopters” for families served by the project are needed, Weston said.

Those with questions about the program can call 503-339-4955.

Weston said many calls have been coming in, and people shouldn’t be discouraged if they can’t reach someone right away.

“They need to leave a message,” she said. We will get back to you.”