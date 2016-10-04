Community Calendar

—
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
• Monmouth Business Association — 7:30 a.m., MaMere’s Bed and Breakfast, 212 Knox St. North, Monmouth. A meeting of business people, the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce director, and city officials. 503-751-0147.
• Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas. Drop-ins welcome. For ages infant through pre-K with parent. Free, but donations accepted. 503-623-3397.
• Helping Hands Emergency Food Bank — 10 a.m. to noon, Monmouth Christian Church, 959 Church St. W., Monmouth. For eligible community members; available every Wednesday. 541-404-6517.
• Senior meals, Dallas — 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, LaCreole Manor, 204 SW Walnut St., Dallas. Free, but $3 donation suggested. Reservations required. 503-623-6232.
• Senior meals, Monmouth — 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth. Free, but $3 donation suggested. Reservations required. 503-838-2084.
• Scrabble with Betty — 1 p.m., Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence. Scrabble games first Wednesday of every month. Free; refreshments and prizes available. 503-551-7687 or 503-838-1811.
• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.
• Yarning for Others — 3 to 5 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. Knitters and crocheters gather to make clothing and accessories for those in need on the first Wednesday of every month. 503-689-7222.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
• Dallas Lions Club — Noon, Hong Kong Restaurant, 325 Main St., Dallas. Everyone welcome. 503-931-9860.
• Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.
• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
• Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.
• Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-399-0599.
• The Friends of the Dallas Public Library Book Sale — 3 to 7 p.m., Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Hardcover books cost $1 and paperback books cost 50 cents.
• Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
• Donation Yoga — 11 a.m. to noon, Dallas Yoga and Balance Studio, 115 SE Court St., Dallas. Bring a few cans of food or cash to donate to the food bank. 503-999-8016.
• The Friends of the Dallas Public Library Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Hardcover books cost $1 and paperback books cost 50 cents.
• Guthrie Park Country Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Admission: $5 per person; $15 immediate family rate; children 12 and under free. 503-623-0809.
• The Original Independence Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umpqua Bank parking lot, 302 S. Main St., Independence. 503-881-9950.
• Independence Riverview Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. 503-910-8193.
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
• Buell Grange Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m., Buell Grange Hall, 5970 Mill Creek Road, just off Highway 22 northwest of Dallas. $6. 503-623-8462 or 503-843-4703.
MONDAY, OCT. 10
• Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.
• Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
• Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas. Open to children pre-kindergarten and younger with parent/adult. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free.
• Caregiver Connection — 2 to 3:30 p.m., West Valley Hospital (Quiet Room, use ER entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Meets on the second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.
• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Philip Catholic Church, 825 SW Mill St., Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.
• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:45 to 6:30 p.m., Falls City Methodist Church, 242 North Main St., Falls City. Free. 503-787-3371.
• Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.
• Salt Creek Neighborhood Association— 7 p.m., Salt Creek Baptist Church, 15075 Salt Creek Road, Dallas. Fall general meeting: neighborhood watch program, Polk County sheriff candidates, “fire wise community” program and other topics on agenda. 503-623-9789.
• Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
• Helping Hands Emergency Food Bank — 10 a.m. to noon, Monmouth Christian Church, 959 Church St. W., Monmouth. For eligible community members; available every Wednesday. 541-404-6517.
• Polk County Republican Women — 11:30 a.m., Oak Knoll Golf Course, 6335 Highway 22, Independence. No-host lunch available; everyone welcome. 503-623-5759.
• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.
• Free Blood Pressure Check Clinic — 2 to 3 p.m., West Valley Hospital (surgery admitting area), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.
• Monmouth Senior Center Music Jam — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth. Open to the public; musicians of all types welcome. 503-838-5678.
• Dallas American Legion Post No. 20 — 7 p.m., Academy Building, Room 108, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. 503-831-3971.
