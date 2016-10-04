Dallas earns award from LOC

SALEM — The League of Oregon Cities presented the city of Dallas with the “Helen and Alan Berg Good Governance Award” during its 91st Annual Conference last weekend at the Salem Convention Center.

The award recognized the city for its Citizen Engagement Initiative.



Created in 1998, the Good Governance award honors city programs that connect citizens within a community.



The city of Dallas citizen initiative includes several programs designed to engage community members, including the City Department Expo, where community members visit representatives from each city department and the city’s new “Tuesdays on the Square” events.

The award also recognized the city’s “Take a Closer Look” marketing campaign and the Citizens’ Academy, a free training in which elected officials and city staff showcase the functions of city government.