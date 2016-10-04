Dallas Set To Increase Water, Sewer Rates

DALLAS — The city of Dallas’ Utility Rate Committee has made a recommendation to increase water and sewer rates each year until 2019.

Joe Koubek, chairman of the committee, presented the results of its review of current rates and how they compare with operating costs and necessary improvements of the systems at the Dallas City Council’s Sept. 19 meeting.

The committee is recommending increasing water rates by 4.31 percent and sewer by 2.75 percent each year until 2019, when the rates will be reviewed again, Koubek said.

That would have the average monthly water bill for residential customers go from the current $29.98 to $33.55 in 2019.

Average residential sewer bills would increase from $41.67 now to $45.60 in 2019.

The rates were last adjusted following a 2012 study that recommended the city adopt the Portland-area Consumer Price Index (CPI) as a method of figuring an annual increase to rates to keep up with costs.

Koubek said the 2012 study made assumptions about growth in the community and increase in costs to provide water and sewer services that were off target. Furthermore, the Portland-area CPI, which calculates the increase in cost for goods and services, showed slower growth in costs.

City Manager Ron Foggin said the study estimated an average CPI increase of 3.1 percent. That didn’t happen, with the actual growth at 1.9 percent.

“The CPI was actually going down because energy costs were going down,” Foggin said. “That didn’t necessarily change the cost of construction over that same amount of time.”

Koubek added the committee recommends removing the CPI because it wasn’t working.

“The operations costs don’t track well with that index we talked about,” Koubek said. “That’s why we were asked to revisit water and sewer rates.”

The council made no decision about the recommendation at the meeting.