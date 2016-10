Griffith-Younger

Dakota Thomas Griffith, of Hillsboro, and Alexandra Nicole Younger, of Independence, have announced their engagement.

Dakota is the son of Tim and Pamela Griffith of Hillsboro. He is a 2007 graduate of Hillsboro High School.

Alexandra is the daughter of Daniel and Ester Salinas of Independence. She is a 2007 graduate of Central High School

The wedding will be July 7, 2017 in Hillsboro.