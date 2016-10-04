Mental Health Joins Officers On Duty

POLK COUNTY — Polk County Deputy Jacob LaCombe and crisis counselor Jennifer Leonard were off and running on their first day working as partners.

The pair make up one of two mobile crisis response teams working in the county, joining law enforcement with mental health professionals to answer calls involving people in crisis.

During their first shift, on Sept. 6, they responded to two calls regarding people in mental crisis, LaCombe said.

The calls haven’t stopped since, something LaCombe said he expected based on his experience working with the sheriff’s office since 2015.

He said there are a lot of people deputies encounter who are dealing with or have experienced mental illness.

“Having this team out there to work with those people, I think, is a huge need,” he said.

Leonard and LaCombe and their counterparts — Salem Officer Omar DeMarco and crisis counselor Darrell Burton based out of West Salem — work with all Polk County police agencies to provide for the needs of people through a mental crisis.

Paid for through an 18-month state grant, the teams are equipped to provide immediate assistance and may keep people out of jail who would be better served through mental health services.

Leonard worked on a similar team in Yamhill County for four years, and said the teams’ goal is to break the cycle of repeated incarceration for people with mental health issues.



“I see a tremendous need, and there are many factors that contribute to someone needing crisis response to address the mental health aspect,” she said.

Yamhill and Marion counties have had teams patrolling for a few years, and LaCombe said they are seeing success in achieving that goal. The hope is they will experience the same in Polk.

“I wish we could have had it sooner,” said Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton. “They are streamlining services.”

LaCombe said providing help to someone in crisis can take time, so having the teams available allows deputies and officers to respond to other calls.

The teams’ calls will be tracked their first year to see if the need is great enough to keep them rolling, LaCombe said.

“We are just getting started in Polk County, so we are trying to establish our position here and our relationships with the different agencies,” LaCombe said. “I think throughout the next year, our call load will increase and we will get an idea of what the need here in Polk County is. We will also keep track of the contacts we have as well, so there will be some numbers to access.”

Garton anticipates those statistics will provide proof that the teams are necessary in Polk County.