Last week, we were pleased to have good things to do right here in MI Town. We celebrated the end of September with the first of the Smith Fine Arts events, featuring The Paperboys on Friday in Rice Auditorium, and welcomed October while enjoying our Western Oregon Wolves’ football game with Azusa Pacific at McArthur Stadium. The crisp autumn mornings and the bright colorful leaves on campus and around town combine many reasons for good walks and conversations.

—

It was really interesting and informative to read about the local wineries’ harvests and winemaking procedures in last week’s Itemizer-Observer and it sure gave us more confirmation about the early ripening of the grapes this year. The Concord grapes on our arbor seem to be sweeter this year, and we’ll have a good supply of juice for winter, spring and hopefully, next summer. The Tokay, which are wonderful for eating fresh from the vine, and the Concord were planted shortly after our house was built (76 years ago). The vines and leaves give us shade in the summertime, too.

—

Thinking about ‘way back when,’ reading and watching progress of Bodie Bemrose’s restoring and remodeling of Taylor’s Drug Store, gives me a great reason to mention an event next month. On Nov. 14 at 7 p.m., longtime Independence resident Al Opplinger will talk of Independence in the 1940s, at the Independence Civic Center (555 Main St.). This year is also the 40th anniversary of the Independence Heritage Museum as well. With so many activities and events going on, it’s good to have advance notice of events that we don’t want to miss.

—

Now that last summer is in the rearview mirror, it’s time to think of activities to get us through the upcoming rainy and cold winter days ahead. Whatever your interest or energy level, volunteers are needed in MI Town and all over Polk County as well. Longtime commitments aren’t necessarily required, and the rewards of doing something good for somebody else will make a difference in your lives as well as those whose days you make so much better.

—

It’s not too early to mark your calendars for the Monmouth Senior Center Soup and Pie sale, which is scheduled for Oct. 20. If you want to donate a pie, help stir the soup or help in any way, please call Sue Teal at 503 838-5678.

—

Services and programs available for older adults and those who are disabled, will be featured at a Community Resource Fair on Oct. 18 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church of God, located at 4395 Independence Highway. For more information, please contact Meletina Dendy at 503 507-6993.