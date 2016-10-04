News In Brief

Call Monmouth P&L for LED bulbs

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Power and Light is participating in a light bulb exchange.

All Monmouth Power residential customers qualify. Personnel will install LED bulbs in homes, replacing incandescent bulbs. Customers are eligible to replace up to 16 bulbs per household. This program requires an exchange of one incandescent light bulb for one LED bulb. Available while supplies last. To schedule an appointment: 503-838-3526.

Have coffee with a cop on Friday

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop at Burgerville, 615 Main St. E., from 7 to 9 a.m. on Friday. Join neighbors and officers for conversation and coffee — no agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.

For more information: 503-838-1109, or email ihaines@ci.monmouth.or.us.

Marquis helps make wishes come true

INDEPENDENCE — Marquis Spa is helping make wishes come true for kids battling life-threatening medical conditions.

During the last week of September, Marquis donated six of the Wish model hot tubs in six days to Make-A-Wish chapters across America to use for wish-granting or fundraising.

The six hot tubs were made available by the Spirit of a Wish promotion, where Marquis offered to donate a Wish hot tub for every three Swim Spa Aquatic Training Vessels purchased in April. For more information: www.marquisspas.com.

Free lessons for future guitarists

DALLAS — A free guitar clinic will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Dallas Church, 450 SE Washington St., in Dallas.

The clinic is for those aged 10 and older. Participants must bring their own guitar. Donations are accepted.

For more information: 503-559-2600.

Dallas Chamber to host debates

DALLAS — The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce’ Public Policy Committee is holding three election forums this month and is looking for people to submit question for candidates to answer.

Candidate questions are due to the chamber by Monday. They can be submitted



All three forums will be held at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St. The two evening forums are free while the luncheon event (Oct. 17) is $12 and requires an RSVP by Oct. 14.

The first forum is Oct. 13 from 7 to 8: 30 p.m. and invited candidates are Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton and his challenger Todd Whitlow; Oregon House District 23 candidates Rep. Mike Nearman and challenger Jim Thompson; U.S. Congressional District 5: Rep. Kurt Schrader and challenger Colm Willis; and Senate District 12 Sen. Brian Boquist and challenger Ross Swartzendruber.



On Oct. 17 the second forum during the chamber’s luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Topics will include Measure 97 – Business Tax Increase and Measure 98 – Career Tech 1.



The last forum is Oct. 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and invited are Dallas City Council candidate LaVonne Wilson, Kelly Gabliks, Ken Woods Jr., Paul Trahan, Marsha Heeter, Jennie Rummell, and Terry Crawford.