No Easy Answers For Dallas Pool

DALLAS — A staff review of Dallas Aquatic Center operations found no magic bullet to eliminate the city’s subsidy of the facility that didn’t require more money from taxpayers through an operating levy.

It did find ways to close the gap by adjusting rates and establishing a foundation to raise money for the center.

Jason Locke, the city community development director, presented his report to the city’s administrative committee, made up of five Dallas city councilors, on Sept. 26. During the 2016-17 budget process, the council voted to have city staff look into ways to reduce or eliminate the city’s support of the facility.

Last year, the center covered 56 percent of its expenses and required $388,000 in general fund support from the city.

The task was given to the committee to make a recommendation based on the report before the creation of the next fiscal year budget.

The report briefly touched on adding amenities, such as a weight or workout area; establishing more community partnerships; advertising and sponsorships; and establishing a contract with an outside organization to operate the center.

Locke didn’t see adding workout equipment as feasible unless the facility was expanded.

“This facility was not designed for that and the addition of that type of equipment,” he said. “It would have to go somewhere, and in order for it to go somewhere right now, without expanding the facility, you have to take up some of the existing rentable space that we rent fairly often.”

He didn’t think a contract with an outside agency would save money, either, based on his research.

“It’s simply not cost effective without some sort of subsidy,” he said. “We are probably going to pay more to do that, and we are not going to have as much control in the operations.”

On the expenditure side, Locke didn’t find much room for savings given the increasing employee and maintenance costs.

Visits to the facility have increased in recent years, meaning even more employees are required for the pool to operate safely.

“Those costs are going to keep increasing as the minimum wage increases and as we have to staff the facility in order to accommodate all the different user groups and activities and lessons,” Locke said. “It’s great to be busier, but the flipside of that is you have increased pressure in your personnel costs.”

He added a loan used to pay for energy efficiency upgrades will be paid off next year, reducing costs by $50,000.

Locke did find a way to increase revenue by increasing admission costs and annual memberships by 10 to 20 percent, which could net the facility $40,000.



Options that would eliminate the subsidy, such as an operating levy or forming a recreation district, need more research before the city committee could accept or reject them in a recommendation to the Dallas City Council, said committee chairwoman Kelly Gabliks.

A recreation district would require voter approval and would create a permanent tax rate. A voter-approved operating levy would provide temporary property tax revenue to the facility.

“Anything that we take to council, I want to make sure that we can explain why we think this is the best way to go,” Gabliks said. “I would ultimately like to be able to provide the council a list of everything that we considered and why we ultimately rejected (some options).”

The committee asked Locke to do more research on a levy and district, and bring a report back at a future meeting.