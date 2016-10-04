Pedee News

Congratulations to Nic and Cassandra Heller on the birth of their baby girl, Mercy Rae. She was born on Sept. 28. At 8 pounds, 2 ounces, she is a big baby and extraordinarily pretty for a newborn.

Emily Jackson, daughter of Pedee residents Amy and Tim Jackson, was given a bridal shower at the Pedee Women’s Club on Saturday, Sept. 24. Her friend Yolanda Ladarassur of Adair Village hosted the event, which included 35 friends and family members. Emily will be marrying Andrew Burgess, who is in the Marines and stationed at Indian Head Naval Base in Maryland. Emily works for the Department of Human Services in Salem.

Several changes at Pedee Church recently. Their worship team has a new member, nine-year-old Alex Russell, who plays the mandolin. He just started playing a few months ago but already can keep up with the team. He’s trying his hand at writing songs, too. Melody Castle is the new church secretary now.

The church recently started a young married couples group, who meets on Wednesday nights at the home of Dave and Suzanne Burbank. No, they themselves aren’t a young married couple, but just hosting the group. If you are a young married couple and want to get involved and meet new friends, call the church for more information.