Public Agenda

Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Monmouth Historic Commission — 6 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

• Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

• Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Monday, Oct. 10

• Hops and Heritage Festival Commission — 6 p.m., Independence Elks Lodge, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

• Dallas School Board — 6:30 p.m., Dallas School District office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594.

• Southwest Polk Fire Protection District Board — 7:30 p.m., Rickreall Fire Station, 275 Main St., Rickreall. 503-831-3530. (location moves each month)

Tuesday, Oct. 11

• Independence City Council — 7:30 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.





• Dallas Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St., Dallas. 503-831-3565.

• Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.