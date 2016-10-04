School Note

Enroll now for YMCA winter program

POLK COUNTY — Enrollment is open for the YMCA Winter C.L.U.B. program. The program is open to kids in grades K-5 over the winter break, Dec. 19-23 and 27-30.

The program run two weeks, but parents can enroll kids for as much or as little as they like.

Each day will feature a different theme, which includes a STEM activity, 30 minutes for reading and activities. Each day also includes a morning and afternoon snack and lunch. Cost is $40 per day, $180 per week or $300 for both weeks. Scholarships are available to those who qualify. Registration deadline is Dec. 9.

For more information or to register: 503-399-2753.