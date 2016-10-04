Students Combine College, High School

DALLAS — During the 2015-16 school year, Dallas High School potentially saved students more than $125,800 through its Willamette Promise program.

More than 90 students, mostly juniors and seniors, used the dual credit program to take college-level courses. They combined to earn 593 credits on the year, said DHS Principal Steve Spencer.

Willamette Promise, a program of the Willamette Education Service District, works with local colleges and universities to “overlay” college-level work onto high school classes. Students have the option of earning the college credit — if they pass Willamette Promise assessments — and complete a high school graduation requirement at the same time.

Willamette Promise credits 2015-16 Math 111: 44 Chemistry 104: 88 Writing 121: 124 Biology: 145 Spanish: 192 Math 111: 44

Because it’s a retroactive enrollment, meaning students apply for the credit after they have completed the course, there is no danger of having a bad mark on a transcript.

“This is about creating a college-going culture in the high school and (giving) students that have been oftentimes been classified as underserved or under-represented that opportunity to show success in high school with no risk,” Spencer said. “When they see that they can do that college-level work here at the high school, we can create that college-going culture.”

Last year was the second for the program and Spencer said school officials were pleasantly surprised by the participation rate.

“We wanted to encourage this, but because it is new, we didn’t really have a baseline,” Spencer said. “We more than doubled the students that we had earn the credits.”

Ryan Bibler, a junior, was one of those students. He took Chemistry 104 and earned four credits toward what he hopes will be a teaching degree.

“I thought that is a great opportunity because college credit is a lot cheaper when I’m in high school,” he said.

He had to work a little harder. Unlike for the high school course, there was only one test retake allowed when shooting for college credit.

Bibler said it was worth it.

“It’s wonderful. I appreciated it so much,” he said. “It’s money I save, time I save, stress I save.”

Math teacher Suzanne Cassim is teaching math 111 for Willamette Promise for the second year. She has added more classes to accommodate the 93 students taking the class, many of which intend to seek Willamette Promise credits.

She said at $30 per course, it’s bargain for high school students to apply for the credit and a chance get a taste of college work.

“We go at a slower pace and they have more resources here. I can take my time to really prep them for it,” Cassim said. “I do think that these college and AP classes and Willamette Promise classes prepare them because of the rigor involved.”

Similar to Bibler’s chemistry class, testing requirements are stricter with Willamette Promise. Students have no retake opportunities in her class.

“They know they need to be ready that first time,” she said.

Spencer said he won’t know how many credits are earned this year until later, but hopes more students will take advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s been exciting to see kids feeling confident about the work they do,” Spencer said. “I have no doubt the kids that we put up, who are earning these credits, are doing an equal amount or more challenging work than what’s expected at the next level.”