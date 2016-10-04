Test Participation Will Matter More

DALLAS — Dallas School District and the charter schools it sponsors missed the mark on participation rates for Smarter Balanced testing in a few grades during the 2015-16 school year.

For now, those statistics are simply informational, but soon they will start to count as the state will begin holding schools accountable for testing participation rates lower than the federal standard of 95 percent.

After hearing concerns from parents and educators about the new assessments, the state passed a law allowing families to opt out their children from testing, which further complicates matters for schools, said Steve Martinelli, DSD’s director of instructional services.

“Opt outs did affect us in a couple of places,” he said.

Percentages lower than 95 are seen at Whitworth Elementary School in fifth grade language arts (94) and math (93.5).

“That is concerning and we need to look at that and determine what is causing that, why there is more opt outs in our fifth-grade students than the other grades,” he said.



Last year’s sixth-grade class came in at 94 percent in math and 94.4 in language, also due to opt outs, Martinelli said.

Even lower rates are seen are at Dallas Community School, a charter school geared for home-school students. Martinelli said he’s working with the school director to see if those rates can be improved.

“It’s not a super easy sell in our home-school population because that is part of the reason often they chose home school,” Martinelli said. “There are not interested in standardized tests.”

The issue with low participation rates is that they could soon play into the ratings schools are assessed on annual school report cards issued by the state. Schools can be rated from a high of five to a low of one.

Last year and this year, those ratings aren’t issued because of the new assessment, but perhaps as soon as next year, those rates will count.

“This is the second year we haven’t had an overall rating, but on the front page of the report card, you will see the number of consecutive years you haven’t met participation rates,” Martinelli said. “Each year you don’t meet participation rates, your overall rating will drop one level.”