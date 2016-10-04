Time Flies When You’Re Having Fun

INDEPENDENCE — Thirty years have gone by fast for Liane Moser, technical services and outreach at Independence Public Library.

“There’s a lot of ways it’s changed, and lots of ways it’s stayed the same,” she said. “Basically, libraries are about getting people the information and the materials they want, and that’s what we still are doing. It’s the tools and how we do that —– and the scale (that has changed).”

Moser said she has to keep on top of ever-changing technology, but looks on the bright side.

“You used to have someone want a book, and you had no way to look and see what other libraries had it,” she said.

Rather than an online search, a note would go with a courier to the Monmouth Public Library, where staff would see if they had it.

Continued from Page 1A

If they didn’t, they would put the note back on the pile with the courier to the next library.

“We didn’t know if we were getting it or not,” Moser said. “Now, you can not only look and see if that stuff is there, but you can put holds on it at home.”

Even better, checking out items through e-readers means instant gratification.

“Not too long ago, I was reading a series of books, and I finished the second book in the series,” Moser said. “I looked and saw our copy’s checked out. I went to our Libraries To Go (app) and, sure enough, there was an e-copy available. Ten minutes later and I’m reading the third book on my Kindle. It’s pretty amazing.”

Moser, always a voracious reader, said spending 30 years working at the library was a fluke.

“I thought I was going to be a teacher,” she said.

Moser had taken classes to be a teacher, and ran a day care from her home before looking for part time work.

That’s when she saw the library was hiring — just 25 hours a month — but it was a welcome break from raising six children — all younger than 9.

She wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I get to work somewhere and see all the books,” she said. “I have to tell you, it’s still like Christmas when the books come.”

Moser’s experience with her own children — some eager to read, and others reluctant — has helped her make suggestions for library patrons who struggle with reading. Her strong belief in literacy fuels her passion for books and libraries.

“I’ve found ways to encourage the ones who are reluctant to read, and I felt like learning that here has helped me help them (my children),” Moser said.

One important tool has been audio books. Just because a kid struggles with reading doesn’t mean they want to read about Dick and Jane, Moser said. Audio books can help.

“It’s really helpful for kids to read along while they’re listening to it,” she said. “They listen to it; they see it and touch it all at the same time. Put the headphones on, and he can follow along, and pretty soon he’s reading what his friends are reading.”

Libraries have become a family affair for the Mosers, with all of her children having volunteered at some point — and her oldest daughter was just named the director of the state public library.

“Our love of libraries has continued to the next generation,” she said.

Moser coordinates the 50 volunteers, as well as repairs and catalogs materials and takes care of all the logistics of library programs — are there enough volunteers? Do we have supplies for the program? Do we need more toilet paper?

Her favorite part of her job is working with the materials.

“I like working on the books, repairing the books,” Moser said. “I like handling the materials, and when you look and have this big pile done, it’s very concrete.”

If that were the only part of her job, she would miss the library’s patrons.

“Libraries are the heart of every community,” Moser said. “Yesterday, not only did we have the kids come, but a lot of the dads came.

“The dads had a great time building Legos with their kids, and that kind of stuff, where you’re building memories with your family — that stuff is all really important.”