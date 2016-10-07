Metcalfe Stepping Away From Current Role

DALLAS – Chelsea Metcalfe is stepping away from her role as Dallas Chamber and Visitors Center Executive Director.

“Dallas is a special place that has a lot to offer to residents, visitors and businesses,” Metcalfe said. “I have been fortunate to have worked within all of these arenas for the past 12 years and find my passion within community events. I believe that the Chamber Board’s ability to ask the hard questions and identify the need of the business community to have a local and unified voice to support business is greatly needed, and look forward to finding the person to lead it in that direction.”

Metcalfe will continue to work with both organizations with a focus on community events.

“The boards of both the Chamber and Visitors Center want to thank Chelsea for her vision and hard work,” Joel Giusti, Chamber board chair, said.

The executive director position plays a managing role in both organizations.

For more information, see next week’s issue of the Itemizer-Observer.