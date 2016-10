Football

Central 27, Crescent Valley 20. Peter Mendazona throws for two touchdowns to Peter Mason. Mendazona and Jackson Holstad each score one rushing touchdown.

Dallas 35, South Albany 14. Dragons improve to 5-1 overall.

Perrydale 40, Ione 6. Pirates improve to 4-2 overall.

Falls City vs. Alsea, not reported as of 1 a.m.

Volleyball

Alsea def. Falls City 25-15, 25-19, 25-16.