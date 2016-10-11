Tuesday (Oct. 18)Deadline To Register

POLK COUNTY — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for new Oregon voters.

Voter registration cards postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 18, will be accepted, as will online registration through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Overseas and military ballots were mailed on Sept. 23. All other ballots will be mailed Oct. 20. Ballots must be received by the Polk County Clerk on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Postmarks do not count for casting votes.

For more information, to register or check registration: www.co.polk.

or.us/clerk/elections.