Lyman

Ashton Noel Lyman was born to Kelsey Thompson and Drake Lyman, of Dallas, on Sept. 30, in Salem.

He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Grandparents are Angela Day and Steve Thompson, of Dallas; Krista Luker, of Dallas; and Joel Lyman, of Salem.

Birdsall

Marshall “Mars” Harlan Birdsall was born to Amanda Bonds and Mark Birdsall, of Portland, on Sept. 21, at Providence Hospital in Portland.

He was 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Grandparents are Ann and Gary Bonds, of Dallas; and Jim and Sandy Birdsall, of Beaver Island, Mich.