Central Roundup: Girls Soccer Hopes For Quick Turnaround

INDEPENDENCE — Central’s girls soccer team has seen its share of difficulties this season. The Panthers lost to South Albany 2-0 on Thursday and Crescent Valley 9-0 on Monday — extending the team’s losing streak to six matches.

Starting goalkeeper Lupita Campos will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, but players are hopeful they are close to turning a corner.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” coach Veronica Lepe said. “Everything we have been working on will be put to the test, but we are improving.”

Communication will be key going forward, Lepe said.

That communication means putting aside worries about upsetting teammates.

Central, Woodburn and Dallas entered the week without a league win and tied for sixth place in the Mid-Willamette Conference. The top six teams advance to the postseason.

The Panthers host Lebanon Wednesday (today) at 4 p.m. before playing at Lebanon on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER DEFEATS SOUTH ALBANY: Central’s boys soccer team snapped a two-match losing streak last week. The Panthers tied Silverton 3-3 on Oct. 4 and defeated South Albany 3-1 on Thursday. Central also defeated Crescent Valley 2-1 on Monday.

Tony Rincon scored twice to lead the Panthers against Silverton, while Jose Herrera added one goal.

Sebastian Diaz, Brandon Lopez and Rincon scored one goal each to lead Central against South Albany.

“Overall I think we played a good match,” coach Joe Orozco said. “Our passing game was pretty accurate and our defense has been playing well.”

The Panthers play at Lebanon Wednesday (today) before hosting McNary Friday at 7 p.m. and Dallas Tuesday at 6 p.m. Central entered the week in third place in the league standings.

FOOTBALL DOWNS RAIDERS: Central’s football team remained unbeaten in Mid-Willamette Conference play after defeating Crescent Valley 27-20 on Friday.

Quarterback Peter Mendazona threw for two touchdowns and added one rushing touchdown. Tight end Jackson Holstad also added a rushing touchdown.

Receiver Peter Mason had three catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Holstad led the Panthers on defense with 11 tackles, while David Negrete added two sacks.

VOLLEYBALL DEFEATS SOUTH ALBANY: Central’s volleyball team defeated South Albany 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 on Oct. 4 before losing to Crescent Valley 25-8, 26-24, 25-18 on Thursday. The Panthers also lost to Lebanon 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 on Monday.

Central plays at Dallas Wednesday at 6 p.m. and at Philomath Thursday at 5 p.m. before hosting Corvallis Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Panthers close out the regular season at Woodburn on Oct. 20. Central entered the week with a 6-5 mark in league play, tied for fourth place with Crescent Valley.

CROSS-COUNTRY COMPETES AT INVITATIONAL: Central’s cross-country team competed at the Ash Creek Invitational No. 2 Saturday in Monmouth. No team scores were kept. Zachary Meyer finished 10th in flight three of the boys, completing the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 48.7 seconds to lead the boys. Matt Raines took 11th in 17:48.8, while Jaydon Aydelotte finished 13th in 17:58.2.

Bailie Hartford finished eighth in flight three of the girls with a time of 20:41.3. Beatriz Trujillo placed 16th in 23:05.8 and Bethanie Altamirano took 119th in 24:04.0.



The Panthers will compete at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon Wednesday (today) at 4 p.m., the George Fox Classic in Brooks on Saturday, and at Willamette Mission State Park in Brooks on Oct. 19 — the team’s final meet before the MWC Championship on Oct. 26.