Chamber Director Steps Down

DALLAS — The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center will soon have a new executive director.

Bob Brannigan, a chamber board member, said the board is in negotiations with a candidate for the job, but will not announce who until the deal is final.

“We are out looking for, and may have found, our next executive director,” he said Monday.

Current Executive Director Chelsea Metcalfe, who has been in the post for 12 years, will stay with the visitors center to focus on event planning.

“This is something that I have been working towards the last several years,” she said Friday following the chamber’s announcement that she would step down. “The timing is right now. I’m not going anywhere.”

She said the decision, made with the board, was both personal and professional.

“The jobs have grown so much. It’s really not fair to have one person to fill both of those,” she said. “It was just time.”

Metcalfe said she needed to re-evaluate her responsibilities and find a better balance between work and personal life.

“I’m refocusing before I miss it,” she said.

In event planning, Metcalfe will work the part of the job that she enjoys the most.

“Dallas is a special place that has a lot to offer to residents, visitors and businesses,” Metcalfe said in a statement from the chamber. “I have been fortunate to have worked within all of these arenas for the past 12 years and find my passion within community events.”

Brannigan praised Metcalfe’s leadership during her tenure, especially the creation of the visitors center to continue to promote community events.

The center is the host of Summerfest, Freedomfest, Winterfest, Sounds of Summer and Polk County Bounty Market.

“She has served the chamber and visitors center and the city of Dallas superbly over the last 12 years,” he said. “I firmly believed the chamber would not have survived had Chelsea not been there.”

Brannigan said the chamber has been reconsidering its role in the community for some time and wants to shift to a model seen in other communities.

He said modern chambers of commerce have leaned more toward advocacy for business rather than hosting community events.

He said the new director will be tasked with leading the chamber in that direction, while the visitors center continues to focus on events. Brannigan said the new director will evaluate the mission of both organizations and may suggest restructuring to best achieve those objectives.

The process will include community input.

“(The new director) will do an assessment process and make a recommendation to the board about next steps,” Brannigan said.

Metcalfe will help with the transition, introducing around town to the community once that person is on board.

“This community has my heart, and I have enjoyed leading both organizations through good and tough times over the years,” she said. “I am excited to be able to focus my time and energy on events that benefit our community and to continue relationships with key partners like the city of Dallas, Polk County and local businesses.”