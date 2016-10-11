Community Notebook

Murder, Mayhem and Munchies

Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., will host Murder, Mayhem and Munchies Saturday at 3 p.m.

A bibliography of culinary mysteries is available online at www.ci.independence.or.us/library. Participants are invited to select and make a favorite recipe from a culinary mystery to share with the group during the program. Cooking is not necessary to participate in the discussion and enjoy the food.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Mystery Book Club normally meets the second Thursday of the month. “Jade Dragon Mountain” by Elsa Hart will be November’s book.

For more information: 503-838-1811.

Dallas chamber to host election events

The Public Policy Committee of the Dallas Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attend a trio of election events at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas.

The first is Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Invited candidates include Mark Garton, Todd Whitlow, Mike Nearman, Jim Thompson, Kurt Schrader, Colm Willis, Brian Boquist and Ross Swartzendruber.

There is no charge to attend.

A luncheon will be held on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss Measures 97 and 98. Cost is $12 and RSVPs are required by Friday.

A third election event will be held on Oct. 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Invited candidates are LaVonne Wilson, Kelly Gabliks, Ken Woods Jr., Paul Trahan, Marsha Heeter, Jennie Rummell and Terry Crawford.

For more information: www.dallasoregon.org.

Networking and celebration event

The Rural Tourism Studio program will host a networking event Wednesday (today) at Left Coast Cellars, 4225 N. Pacific Highway W., Rickreall, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend.

The event will have information on what the program has accomplished over its first year and a half, and what its plans are for the future. An Americorps RARE participant will also be in attendance to meet and greet.

Light refreshments and drinks will be served.

For more information:

Rope Busters to begin practice



Rope Busters will begin jump rope practices Tuesday at Whitworth Elementary School in Dallas. Practices will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Cost is $30, which includes a free jump rope.

On-site registration is available.

For more information: Jim Dent, 503-623-8074.

Luckiamute Watershed Council monthly meeting

The Luckiamute Watershed Council will hold its monthly board meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth.

The council will cover regular monthly business and see a presentation from Sue Reams from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service about a new cost-share program offered to small forestry operations in the Luckiamute Watershed.

The public is invited.

For more information: www.LuckimauteLWC.org.

Library showcases Messer’s artwork

Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St., will showcase neo-expressionist paintings by K.D. Messer through the end of October. Messer is a longtime photographer and artist.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

William Sullivan at Dallas Library

Oregon author William Sullivan will present a slideshow and talk featuring hikes on the Oregon Coast at Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St., at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Sullivan’s slide show features dozens of new trails he discovered while researching the fourth edition of his book, “100 Hikes/Travel Guide: Oregon Coast & Coast Range.”

Sullivan is the author of the, “Oregon Trails,” feature columns for Eugene’s Register-Guard and the Statesman Journal. He has hiked nearly every public trail in Oregon.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, 503-623-2633 or facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.

WOU homecoming celebrations begin

Western Oregon will begin its homecoming celebrations on Monday. Activities run all week, culminating with home soccer, football and volleyball matches on Oct. 22.

For a full schedule or for more information: www.wou.edu.

Pine needle baskets class

Openings are available for a pine needle baskets class with Vivian Byers Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the River Gallery, 184 South Main St., Independence.

Cost is $40 and includes materials. Class size will be capped at 10. Attendees should bring a large-eye sewing needle. All other supplies will be provided.

The River Gallery is focusing on the artistry of basket-making through Nov. 5.

For more information: 503-838-6171.

Information on Measure 27

Central School District will offer several opportunities to learn about proposed changes in Bond Measure 27.

Community walk throughs are scheduled for Talmadge Middle School Wednesday (today) at 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Elementary School (Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.) and Independence Elementary School (Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. and Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.).

Tours will be led by Superintendent Buzz Brazeau and the school principal.

School board members have also scheduled community question-and-answer sessions to discuss the bond measure.

School board members will be available at The Brew on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and at Rick’s Place on Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m. and Oct. 27 at 7:30 a.m.

For more information: Cec Koontz, ckoontz@central.k12.or.us or Buzz Brazeau, 503-838-0033.

Women’s group to hold potluck

Dallas Nazarene Church, 341 NE Kings Valley Highway, is starting a women’s group focused on making friends and sharing experiences.

The next meeting is Saturday at 1 p.m. and will feature a potluck of snacks and desserts.

For more information: Shirley Wimer, 503-428-0384.

Reservations open for EAA event

EAA Chapter 292 will hold a free event for children ages 13 through high school seniors on Oct. 22 and 23 at Independence State Airport, 4803 Airport Road.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and is geared toward those interested in learning more about sport aviation.

Topics will include aerodynamics and forces of flight demonstrated in a wind tunnel, navigation using charts and electronic systems, how to build an airplane, and a 20-minute plane ride to demonstrate things learned in the classes.

Reservations are due by Oct. 19. Participants are capped at 20.

Snacks and beverages will be provided, but participants will need to bring a sack lunch.

For more information: Michael Ryer, 503-364-3619, email to starkandryer@outlook.com.