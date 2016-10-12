Dallas Roundup: Football Beats South Albany

ALBANY — Dallas’ football team bounced back from its first loss of the season by beating South Albany 35-14 on Friday.

Running back Tanner Earhart rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Tristan Evans ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Caedmon Blair added 45 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas (5-1 overall, 2-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) hosts Corvallis Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER TIES LEBANON: Dallas’ boys soccer team tied Lebanon 2-2 on Oct. 4 before falling to Crescent Valley 7-1 on Thursday.

Dallas lost to Corvallis 8-0 on Monday afternoon.

The Dragons host Silverton Wednesday (today) at 4 p.m. before playing at Central Tuesday at 6 p.m. Dallas entered the week with an 0-2-1 mark in league play, tied with Silverton and Lebanon for fifth place with four matches to play. The top six teams advance to the postseason.

GIRLS SOCCER DROPS TWO: Dallas’ girls soccer team lost a pair of conference matches last week. The Dragons fell to Lebanon 5-2 on Oct. 4 before losing to Crescent Valley 9-1 on Thursday. Dallas lost to Corvallis 8-1 on Monday afternoon.

The Dragons play at Silverton Wednesday (today) before hosting Central Tuesday at 4 p.m.