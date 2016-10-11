Dallas Updates Streets Plan

DALLAS — The city of Dallas will make minor adjustments to its Transportation Systems Plan to update project lists and costs, making calculating system development charges easier.

Jason Locke, the city’s community development director, said the plan was adopted seven years ago and needs a complete update.

He said the city was unsuccessful in seeking grant money to the complete that project, but has another opportunity to work with the Oregon Department of Transportation on a revision starting next summer.

The project would take 18 to 24 months to finish.

In the meantime, Locke recommended the city proceed with a short list of changes.

“Since the TSP was adopted in 2009, projects have been completed, costs have changed, and there have been difficulties with the classifications and routes of some future streets,” Locke wrote in a memo to the council.

The changes would affect two parts of the plan: The project list and planning cost estimates, and make adjustments to the future street map and classifications.

“This is a stopgap. It will also provide a much better basis for developing and assessing the new SDCs,” Locke said. “We are probably collecting a third or a fourth of what we should be, mostly due to project cost issues.”

Locke said the Dallas Planning Commission will hold hearings on the changes. Once the commission approves the changes, they will go before the Dallas City Council for adoption.