Falls City On The Brink Of A State Playoff Berth

FALLS CITY — Falls City’s football team has been here before. Each of the last two seasons, the Mountaineers have had a chance to make the state playoffs — something they haven’t done since 1982.

Each of those times, Falls City fell short.

The Mountaineers hope the third time’s the charm.

Falls City hosts Triangle Lake Friday at 7 p.m. A win, and the Mountaineers clinch the Special District 3 north title — and an automatic berth to the state playoffs.

“I don’t hide it; I put pressure on them,” coach Laric Cook said. “I tell them, it’s time (we make the state playoffs). It’s been too long. Each of the last two years we should have won a league title, but we didn’t because our kids didn’t stay true to what needed to be done. This group is a little bit different. They’re a little more driven.”

Showing the desire is part of the equation. Trusting the game plan will be key against Triangle Lake. Having the discipline to trust their preparation has been a struggle in previous years,

“When they do what we tell them to do, teams can’t move the ball on us,” Cook said. “When they think they know better or they take the easy way out, that’s when bad things start to happen.”

A loss won’t mean the end of the season for Falls City, which closes out the regular season with a nonleague game at Yoncalla on Oct. 21, and a state playoff berth would still be possible, but a victory would serve as validation that everything the Mountaineers have been building toward.

“If we’re not getting it done in year three, maybe I’m not doing a good enough job,” Cook said. “That’s the way I’m looking at it.”

The Mountaineers will have another chance to get back to the state playoffs. Cook hopes his team is ready to embrace the challenge.

“I’m tired of not getting to the state playoffs,” Cook said. “It’s right there in front of them. We’re excited and it’s that time of the year where you have to put your big boy pants on and get out there.”