Falls City Seeks Grant For Sewer

FALLS CITY — The city of Falls City was able to submit its grant application for funding to pay for a sewer system upgrade.

The application was due on Sept. 30, and Mayor Terry Ungricht wrote in his “Mayor’s report” for Thursday’s Falls City City Council meeting that the Community Development Block Grant application “met the deadline with a couple hours to spare.”

Check it out What: Falls City City Council meeting. When: 7 p.m. Where: Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St. For more information: 503-787-3631.

He said the state’s Infrastructure Finance Authority would review the application and submit questions for the city to answer. The city will have 14 days to respond, and the application would be reviewed again.

“I am not sure when the final decision will be made,” Ungricht said.

The grant is for $2.5 million, the bulk of the estimated $3.3 million cost of upgrading the city’s sewer system.

The city was invited to apply for the grant after an income survey revealed that 55.1 percent of residents served by the system are in the low-to-moderate income range.

Ungricht said he will seek more grant funding to help pay for the rest of the project, but suspects the city will have to finance some of it, which will result in an increase in sewer bills.

“I’m trying, but unfortunately it’s going to be a significant rate increase,” Ungricht said.

An update on the code enforcement situation in Falls City and efforts to find options for keeping the Wagner Community Library open are on the agenda for the Falls City’s meeting Thursday.