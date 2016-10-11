Fox Alone Runs For Treasurer

POLK COUNTY — Linda Fox, Polk County’s treasurer, had been considering retiring from the post she’s held since 2004.

Polk County Treasurer NAME: Linda Fox, 65, of Dallas. CURRENT EMPLOYMENT: Polk County Treasurer since 2004. EDUCATION: Graduate of George Fox University and Elmira High School. PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT EXPERIENCE: Polk County Treasurer (2004-present); Finance Manager, West Valley Housing Authority, 2002-2004; Budget Contracts and Grant Supervisor, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, 2000-2002. CAMPAIGN PHONE: 503-623-8575. WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE? I enjoy my work and the people I work with. Our office does a good job. HOW LONG HAVE YOU RESIDED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT? More than 20 years. WHAT IS THE BIGGEST ISSUE FACING POLK COUNTY? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS IT IF ELECTED? Continue to manage and protect county funds and keep timely and accurate accounting records to enable department managers and the Board of Commissioners to make good decisions.

With that in mind, she decided not to run for re-election this year.

She reversed that position in February, after the Polk County Board of Commissioners limited the treasurer’s duties to match state statutes, which made the position part-time with a much-reduced stipend.

The shift was in response to Fox’s upcoming retirement. She has been handling the finance manager duties for the county, which is responsible for about $60 million annually. County Administrator Greg Hansen said he didn’t trust that someone with the proper qualifications and experience could be found through an election.

Separating the finance manager duties and salary made it possible to hire someone to fill that role.

The Board of Commissioners adopted the new definition of the position in January.

After the change, no one applied for the treasurer, making Fox reconsider retirement.

“Nobody else was running,” she said.