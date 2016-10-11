Help ‘Fill The Home’

POLK COUNTY — Your first apartment probably didn’t contain half the stuff your home does now, but you likely had some things to sit on or a bed to sleep in. Maybe you inherited an old microwave or broom, or picked up an old couch off the side of the road.

Imagine if you were fleeing an abusive partner or had been sleeping in Wallace Park — homeless — and had nothing but a black trash bag with a few mismatched clothes.

“Oftentimes, the folks that we’re serving are people who are getting a housing voucher for the first time,” said Loren Depping, Polk County Family and Community Outreach family resource navigator. “They’ve been living in a situation where the furniture they’re using isn’t theirs, so they don’t have anything.”

Each year, about 5,000 people come through the doors at one of the Polk County resource centers needing help, said Brent DeMoe, director of Family and Community Outreach.

“We’ve literally went and picked up donations from various places, showed up at the apartment,” DeMoe said. “They’d just got the key and walked in, and the place is completely empty. All the people have is a backpack. That’s it. And this is their new place.”

Usually when clients need something, DeMoe said an email chain is sent out, scrambling to collect a bed, chairs, a kitchen table, dressers, clothes, plates —you name it.

“Almost 100 percent of the time, we find a way to (fill the need),” DeMoe said. “But the idea has become, why not get those things ahead of time, and then we don’t have to scramble. That’s when I met with Salem Health West Valley.”

The hospital’s old warehouse building on Uglow Street stood empty and without purpose. Don Wilder, Salem Health West Valley manager of facility operations, said partnering with Family and Community Outreach for a donation center made sense.

“It kind of worked with what we’re trying to do in the community,” Wilder said. “We also were very impressed with how they manage their assets and how far it goes, and the impact they’re making, so this is exactly the kind of cause we were looking to assist in. It’s really good to have this opportunity to have this symbiotic relationship to work with them to help the community.”

To kick off the partnership — and the new Family and Community Outreach Donation Center — the Polk County Service Integration partners are coming together to host a “Help fill our home” drive on Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.; on Oct. 20 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.; and on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wilder said employees at Salem Health are already eager to contribute.

“They would rather donate to this cause,” he said. “They know it’s going out to someone locally in the community, and they’re not having to pay for it.”

The partnership also allows Salem Health West Valley to donate medical equipment such as exam tables, scales, walkers, wheelchairs or crutches, Wilder said.

“This isn’t a place where the public is going to come in and pick out their furniture,” DeMoe said. “This is a temporary storage where our partners are going to connect with families.”

Donations of all kinds are needed, Depping said, but especially new mattresses and box springs.

“They need everything,” he said. “Big items, popular items, are things like dressers, a kitchen table, or just sitting furniture. Bedding and beds, but we’re not going to be giving away used mattresses from this site. It needs to be new.”

DeMoe said anything that will help an at-risk or in-need family breathe a sigh of relief is needed.

“They might have kids, but they don’t have a DVD player or TV to just give mom or dad a little bit of respite while they’re cooking a meal,” DeMoe said. “No plates to serve it on. That’s why our list is so extensive, because we will take it. If it’s in good condition, gently used, we will take it and get it into the hands of the most at-risk and families that need it. And for free.”

All donations are tax deductible. Anyone who needs help can seek it at one of Polk County’s family resource centers.