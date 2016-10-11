Independence Candidates

INDEPENDENCE — Three positions on the council are up for grabs without any incumbents running. Two candidates run unopposed, while one seat has three contenders.

Mayor John McArdle will run for re-election unchallenged.

—

Name: John McArdle, 59, of Independence, (mayor)

Employment: Linn-Benton Community College: Director of Development 11.5 years; Western Oregon University: Director of Development 15 years.

Education: B.S. Community Service & Public Affairs, University of Oregon; B.S. Recreation and Park Management, U of O

Government experience: Mayor of Independence 1999-present; Governors Homeland Security Council, 2008-2010; Governors Regional Solutions Advisory Committee 2014-present; League of Oregon Cities: former president, board member since 2006; Mid-Willamette Valley Partnership board 1999-present (current chair); Mid-Willamette Council of Governments: board member/past president, 1999-present; Ash Creek Water Control District: board member/chair 1999-2003; Independence Budget Committee, 1998.

Campaign phone: 503-838-6687

Why are you running for office? Independence is known statewide for being a model of success. I see exciting opportunities for the future, and want to use my skills, passion and energy as we chart our course toward continued success working with community members, city council and the city staff.

What is the biggest single issued facing the city of Independence today? How would you address it if elected?



The importance of maintaining a future vision for Independence that balances opportunities and embraces the culture that has made Independence an All-American City. Economic and business growth opportunities are in the development processes with park and community amenities as part of these plans. Community input has been a part of this process and continued communication needs to be an important part of these future plans and opportunities. Independence has a treasured history that has been the cornerstone for recent community successes. I will work to bring jobs and positive economic growth that benefit all of our Independence residents.



—

Name: Kenneth (Ken) Day, 70, of Independence (council position 5)

Employment: Retired for past 10 years

Education: South Salem High School, 1964; Oregon State University, Bachelor’s in Business Administration with minor in industrial engineering, 1969; U.S. Air Force undergraduate pilot training, Air Force Officer and Pilot, 1970; Texas Christian University, Master in Public Administration with major in city management, 1976

Previous government experience: U.S. Air Force, pilot and instructor Pilot, C-141 and B-52, 1969-1982, Minet Finance Committee Member; 2015-Present

Campaign phone: 541-593-1682

Why are you running for office? During my 28 years in private industry, I have held job positions ranging from the manufacturing shop floor to company president. I learned the likelihood of success increases when a free exchange of information and opinions exists. I want to make that happen in Independence. It is not happening now.

What is the biggest single issue facing the city of Independence? How would you address it, if elected?

Lack of up-front transparency from our city government. Information needs to be made available to residents before or quickly after it is asked for. This just does not seem to be happening. Current examples: (1) paying the Minet debt with monies from the water fund (2) cost to date of the Independence Landing project (3) allowing marijuana grow-sites within the city boundaries. Solution: We need a simple and easy method for a citizen to ask a question and for the city to answer the question so both the question and the answer are easily available to all citizens.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

In the council-manager form of government employed by Independence, the council is to establish policy, pass local ordinances and appropriations and develop an overall vision for the city. The city manager is selected by the mayor (with consent of the council) to oversee administrative operations, implement city policies and advise the council. Bottom line: Our city council members must be the type of people that are willing to ask questions and expect cogent and timely answers from the city manager and/or his staff and take action on this information in a timely manner.

I will be this type of council member.

—

Name: Michael Hicks, 35, of Independence (council position 5)

Employment: Attorney by training, but a full-time father of two (age 3 and 6) for the last year

Education: Sprague High School, 1999; Western Oregon University, 2004, B.S. in anthropology and philosophy; University of Houston, 2009, M.A. in philosophy; Willamette University College of Law, 2014, J.D. and a focus in law and government



Previous government experience: No elected positions. However, I worked for various representatives at the Oregon Legislature, researching potential legislation for the 2013-2015 sessions.

Campaign website: www.facebook.com/MichaelHicks4ICC

Why are you running for office? I am running because I believe my background in law and experience teaching in China and at Houston Community College provide me with a skill set that would be an asset to the council. My family and I love this town and want to serve in any capacity we can.

What is the biggest single issue facing the city of Independence? How would you address it, if elected?

I think the largest issue surrounding Independence in the near future will be the expansion of downtown with the addition of Independence Landing redevelopment site. If done responsibly, we can help preserve the wonderful downtown aesthetic of the city, minimizing any traffic issues that come with the increased travel and increase in foot traffic for downtown businesses. I believe this is a real opportunity for the city to increase traffic to local businesses, hopefully leading to less turnover and fewer empty storefronts. I also hope it will ease congestion during large events at the park.

—

Name: Richard King, 57, of Independence (council, position 3)

Employment: Network Communications Technician for three years and five months with Salem Hospital

Education: J. Eugene Mc Ateer high school; AAS in Human Resource Management, 2015

Previous government experience: This will be my first experience with any government position

Why are you running for office? I would like moderate population growth that blends with infrastructure updates of city services: Aqua Center, streets, activities for residents, and revised use to the holding ponds for waste water, such as the Talking Water in Albany — an engineered treatment wetland, mimicking cleansing and cooling characteristics occurring in nature.

What is the biggest single issue facing the city of Independence? How would you address it, if elected?

My main concern is the holding ponds we currently use for wastewater and the disposal of said wastewater. Treatment and disposal of our wastewater seems out of date. I believe we can develop a new and clean approach to these sites. I would explore funding options such as the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, that was administered in Oregon by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, as a source of funding for this purpose. This is the fund that the city of Albany used to help build their Talking Waters natural treatment facility.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

I would also like to see how we can provide cleaner drinking water to our residents. I don’t believe a resident should have to buy a water softening system for their home. Our city water services should provide quality drinking water to our residents at all times. As a city councilor, I would push for more research and information on this issue.

I would also purpose the removal of the mandatory back flow inspection requirement for homeowners. This a service the city’s water services department should be conducting on an annual basis and not at the cost of the homeowner.

I would like to conduct a study into how we can make our residential streets safer for the children of Independence. It appears that speed signs alone are not slowing traffic down in neighborhoods with children at play. I would purpose the installation of speed bumps as a speed deterrent in these neighborhoods.

—

Name: Kathy Martin-Willis, 55, of Independence (council position 6)

Employment: YMCA of Marion and Polk Counties, Monmouth-Independence Branch, two years

Education: Poway High School, 1978; Umpqua Community College, AA early childhood education, 1993; Western Oregon State College, 1996, BS elementary education

Previous government experience: Independence Planning Commission, 2012-present; Independence Budget Committee, 2011-present; Hop & Heritage Committee/Commission, 2011-present; Tourism & Event Commission, 2013-14

Campaign phone: 503-838-1334

Why are you running for office? I have had the opportunity to serve Independence in several capacities and see this as the logical next step to put my experience to use for the community. I am a committed resident, determined to help Independence keep its small-town charm while accommodating essential growth and development.

What is the biggest single issue facing the city of Independence? How would you address it, if elected?

Independence needs to maintain a point of balance. We have become attractive to developers, and we encourage growth. There is a delicate balancing act between growth and expansion and maintaining the small-town feel that is part of our appeal. Projects need to continue to be approached with a commitment to preserving the historical integrity of our downtown core and surrounding area.

Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?

Independence is the first community in which I had both the desire and the ability to put down roots. In my time here I have been able to become involved in the community and local government and to have a voice as we progress. These are exciting times in Independence. With the development of Independence Landing, we begin to see the fruition of over 10 years of goal setting and planning toward making Independence a destination city. I would be honored to represent my friends and neighbors and to give them a voice on our city council as well as an ear to hear their questions and concerns on local issues.

—

Name: George Neujahr, 29, of Independence (council position 5)

Employment: Tutor/Advisor at the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. 10 years.

Education: Sheridan High School; Chemeketa Community College; Seattle University

Previous government experience: Elected Precinct Committee Person (District 182)

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/georgeneujahr

Why are you running for office? Making a difference in the world starts with making a difference at home. To do this, it is important that our leadership include the experience and judgment of various folks. If elected, I hope to bring the experience, vision, and needs of the working class to Independence’s City Hall.

What is the biggest single issue facing the city of Independence? How would you address it, if elected?

Affordable single-family housing. Stagnant wages, underemployment, insufficient retirement plans, the great recession; there are many reasons that people are facing current living arrangements. It is commonplace for young adults to be living in the parent’s home. It is commonplace for parents to be living in their children’s homes.

It is commonplace to share a house with complete strangers.

The departure of affordable homes and the explosion of cramped apartments and townhouses is not something that has to simply be accepted. City council could help. Instead, we find pricey riverfront condos siphoning resources from our schools and emergency services.