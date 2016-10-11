Library Calendar

DALLAS
950 Main St.
503-623-2633
www.ci.dallas.or.us/library
• Wednesday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m. — Paws to Read.
• Thursday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s story time.
• Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. — Meet the author (William Sullivan).
• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Storytime.
• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s Storytime.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 3:45 p.m. — Teen Advisory Board meeting.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m. — Paws to Read.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4:45 p.m. — Teen Book Club.
INDEPENDENCE
175 Monmouth St.
503-838-1811
www.ci.independence.or.us/library
• Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10:30 a.m. — Family story time.
• Thursday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. — Community ESL.
• Friday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. — Coloring and Craft Club (Grades 6 and up).
• Saturday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m. — Mystery Book Club presents Murder, Mayhem and Munchies.
• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 4:30 p.m. — Chess club.
• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Espanol.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. — Family story time.
—
MONMOUTH
168 S. Ecols St.
503-751-0182
www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library
• Thursday, Oct. 13, 10:15 a.m. — Preschool Storytime.
• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 10:15 a.m. — Family Storytime.
—
WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
111 N. Main St.,
Falls City
503-787-3521, ext. 319
www.facebook.com/
WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline
• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.