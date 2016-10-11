Library Calendar

DALLAS

950 Main St.

503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m. — Paws to Read.

• Thursday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s story time.

• Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. — Meet the author (William Sullivan).

• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Storytime.

• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s Storytime.

• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 3:45 p.m. — Teen Advisory Board meeting.

• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m. — Paws to Read.

• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4:45 p.m. — Teen Book Club.

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St.

503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10:30 a.m. — Family story time.

• Thursday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. — Community ESL.

• Friday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. — Coloring and Craft Club (Grades 6 and up).

• Saturday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m. — Mystery Book Club presents Murder, Mayhem and Munchies.

• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 4:30 p.m. — Chess club.

• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Espanol.

• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. — Family story time.

—

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St.

503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Thursday, Oct. 13, 10:15 a.m. — Preschool Storytime.

• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 10:15 a.m. — Family Storytime.

—

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St.,

Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.