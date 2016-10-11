Measure 96 Dedicates Money To Odva

POLK COUNTY — Measure 96 would constitutionally earmark 1.5 percent of Oregon Lottery money for veterans services.

Rep. Paul Evans (District 20) said the measure was referred to the ballot unanimously by both the House and the Senate.

“I’m not going to lie and say everybody loves it,” Evans said, “but I will tell you everybody supports it.”

The only group in Oregon to submit a statement in the Voters Pamphlet in opposition to Measure 96 is from the City Club of Portland.

In its statement, the club questions using the initiative system to fund measures. It also questions how the money would be spent.

“Measure 96 does not specifically identify if the 1.5 percent of lottery proceeds will be added to the ODVA’s budget or will replace the general fund dollars currently allocated to it,” the statement reads.

Evans said money from the Lottery can only be spent if voters allow it.

“We can’t use Lottery dollars for veterans services until there’s a definitional change,” he said.

Currently, Lottery dollars are used for job creation and economic development, supplementing education, parks and watersheds, and problem gambling treatment.

Certain percentages of Lottery dollars are constitutionally earmarked, said Chuck Baumann, senior public affairs officer for the Oregon Lottery. For example, 15 percent — 7.5 percent for parks and 7.5 percent for watersheds — must be spent on projects in those areas.

“Then there’s the discretionary piece of that, the dollars that are not earmarked for specific things by statute or the constitution,” Baumann said. “It’s up to the Legislature to allocate those dollars.”

For example, for the upcoming biennium, 58 percent of Lottery dollars will be spent on education; 26 percent on economic development. One percent is for gambling treatment and 15 is for parks and watersheds.

“Within that 58 percent for education, there is an 18 percent earmarked constitutionally for the Education Stability Fund,” Baumann said.

The Oregon Lottery is neutral on political matters, Baumann said, adding that money is spent wherever voters and Legislators want it to go.

“The education and economic development pieces of the pie can fluctuate,” Baumann said. “It’s up to the legislation to figure out how that’s going to work.”

According to the Voter’s Pamphlet, the measure would cause $9.3 million each biennium to go to veterans services, “which may include:

“(1) reintegration, employment, education benefits and tuition, housing, physical and mental health care and addiction treatment programs;

“(2) assistance for veterans or their dependents to access state and federal benefits; or

“(3) funding for services provided by county veterans services officers, campus veterans service officer or nonprofit or tribal veterans’ services officers.”