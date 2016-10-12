Mountaineers Drop Two

FALLS CITY — Falls City’s volleyball team dropped a pair of matches last week.

The Mountaineers fell to Perrydale 22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 on Thursday before losing to Alsea 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 on Friday. Despite the losses, coach Roxi Barnhart said the Mountaineers made significant strides.

“They really played up against Perrydale at home,” Barnhart said. “Even though we didn’t take the win, we had a couple of girls who were really sick and just recovering, so they didn’t have the stamina to work that hard for an entire match.”

Jamie Shaw had seven kills to lead the Mountaineers. Amara Houghtaling and Anna Lammers had 19 and 15 serves, respectively.

Falls City played Willamette Valley Christian Tuesday after press time. The Mountaineers close out the regular season by hosting Cross Hill Christian Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and playing at Jewell on Tuesday.

Falls City entered the week in fourth place in the league standings.

The Casco League tournament begins Oct. 22.