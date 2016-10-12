Oberg Adjusts To Life On The Gridiron And In America

FALLS CITY — Falls City junior Jacob Oberg always enjoyed watching others play football.

This fall, he decided to join the Mountaineers on the gridiron.

“The first time you get hit, it’s kind of a wake-up call,” he said. “You’re like, whoa.”

Oberg isn’t just adjusting to life on the gridiron.

This school year is his one chance to experience high school in America, and he plans to take full advantage before his time runs out.

Since the year 2000, the Oberg family has lived primarily in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso in Africa, where they perform missionary work, including building churches, digging wells and helping with medical issues.

The family returns to the states once every three to four years while his dad speaks to churches about his experiences.

“We’re usually in West Africa for three or four years at a time, then we come to the states for a year,” Oberg said.

That means this school year is his one chance to live it up the best he can — though he’s had to adjust to getting comfortable with a different culture.

“It’s a pretty big culture shock,” Oberg said. “The U.S. is a lot wealthier than Africa. It’s pretty poor over there. The culture is just different. It’s hard to explain.”

Among the biggest differences are weather — it remains hot year-round where Oberg lives in Africa — and language. French is the primary language spoken in the town Oberg lives in Africa.

But he’s also learned that certain preconceived notions about Americans aren’t true.

“Let’s face it, over there, they think of Americans as people who eat a lot and have plenty,” Oberg said. “I see that’s not always the case. I can see that it’s very different here, but it’s also kind of the same.”

On the football field, Oberg has been learning on the fly, but he is excelling, earning a starting spot on the offensive and defensive line.

“I always hear the coaches’ voices in the back of my head telling me, don’t get too far deep or close in the pocket,” Oberg said.

He still needs a reminder from time to time about where he should be, but his enthusiasm is infectious.

“On defense, he wants to make the tackle every single play,” Falls City coach Laric Cook said. “Sometimes he gets a little bit too excited out there and gets a little out of position, but I want every one of my players to have his level of excitement out on that field.”

Once he graduates, Oberg plans to travel the world.

“I want people to realize that the United States isn’t the only place in the world,” Oberg said. “There’s so much more out there and they should have big dreams and travel and see the world.”

