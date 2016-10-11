Pedee News

The Luckiamute Valley Charter School welcomed sixth-to eighth-graders to the Pedee campus this year, and so added a modular building which will house the sixth grade and computer lab/library. The students have started fundraising for their big end-of-the year field trip next summer, which will be a two-day rafting trip down the Deschutes River. They are currently selling a discount card and will be doing a popcorn and pie sale next month, so watch for news about that. They are also selling apple and pear sauce that was canned and prepared by the students this year. They have several other fundraisers in the works, as 38 seventh- and eighth-grade students are planning to go.

—

Suzanne Burbank had several friends over on Oct. 1 for their annual UFO (UnFinished Object) day. Most of the women worked on quilting projects, but some scrapbooked, sewed Christmas gifts, or just visited. Donna Wernz came from Philomath, Jan Andrews McKirdie came from Corvallis, and two were there from Salem, Suzanne’s sister, Lorraine Odell, and her friend Julie Strauss.

—

A small quilt went missing at the Pedee Women’s Club quilt show in September. They’re betting it got shuffled into a stack of quilts that went home with someone. So if you haven’t put your quilts away yet, can you take a look? It is a pink baby quilt with embroidered Sun Bonnet Sue designs on it.

—

Club members are now planning for their big holiday fair on Nov. 12, but group candy-making is out this year as it’s such a chore. Individual members will still be making their specialties for sale, though. And the club will still have its soup and pie lunch, with large selections of each at the fair.

—

Tony Rodriquez celebrated his 50th birthday at the Pedee Church Thursday night dinner last week, and planned to keep on celebrating with family and friends the rest of the week. The first of a series of videos on Christian “Apologetics” also started on Thursday at 7 p.m., at the church and will continue for 11 more weeks. Definition of apologetics: A reasoned argument or writings in justification of a theory or religious doctrine.

—

Don’t forget, Dancing Oaks Perennial Nursery’s last day of regular retail hours is Oct. 30. Never fear, though, you can contact them November through February if you’d like to visit the nursery then.

—

This year we planted our usual 400 feet of zinnias (four 100-foot rows) along the driveway for all to pick and enjoy, but this weather is close to wiping them out now, so hope everyone has picked all they want. We like them because they are colorful, the deer won’t touch them, and they don’t need to be watered. Can’t get better than that.