Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
Boys Soccer: Central at Lebanon, 4 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Cross-country: Central, Dallas at Lebanon, TBA.
Girls Soccer: Lebanon at Central, 4 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 6 p.m.
Volleyball: Central at Dallas, 6 p.m. Perrydale at Jewell, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Football: Central at Lebanon, 7 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Central at Philomath, 5 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer: Western Washington at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Football: Triangle Lake at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer: McNary at Central, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Cross-country: Central, Dallas at George Fox XC Classic, 10 a.m. Western Oregon at Mike Hodges Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Football: Western Oregon at Central Washington, 1 p.m.
Volleyball: Western Oregon at Montana State Billings, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
Boys Soccer: Dallas at Central, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Central at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Volleyball: Corvallis at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Woodburn, 6 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m. Perrydale at C.S. Lewis, 6 p.m.
Women’s Soccer: Western Oregon at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
Cross-country: Central at Woodburn (at Willamette Mission State Park), TBA. South Albany, Corvallis, Crescent V alley at Dallas, TBA.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment