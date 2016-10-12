Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

Boys Soccer: Central at Lebanon, 4 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Cross-country: Central, Dallas at Lebanon, TBA.

Girls Soccer: Lebanon at Central, 4 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 6 p.m.

Volleyball: Central at Dallas, 6 p.m. Perrydale at Jewell, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Football: Central at Lebanon, 7 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Central at Philomath, 5 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer: Western Washington at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Football: Triangle Lake at Falls City, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer: McNary at Central, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Cross-country: Central, Dallas at George Fox XC Classic, 10 a.m. Western Oregon at Mike Hodges Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

Football: Western Oregon at Central Washington, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Western Oregon at Montana State Billings, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

Boys Soccer: Dallas at Central, 6 p.m.



Girls Soccer: Central at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: Corvallis at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Woodburn, 6 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m. Perrydale at C.S. Lewis, 6 p.m.

Women’s Soccer: Western Oregon at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

Cross-country: Central at Woodburn (at Willamette Mission State Park), TBA. South Albany, Corvallis, Crescent V alley at Dallas, TBA.

—

Schedules Subject to Change