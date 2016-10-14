Dallas Chamber Announces New Ceo

DALLAS – The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center Board of Directors has named JD Shinn as its chief executive officer.

Shinn spent nearly two years with the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce under a contract with Incite Inc., where he participated in a workforce development project called the Career Achievement Network, according to the chamber’s announcement.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in management and organizational leadership from George Fox University. He will be tasked with leading the chamber and visitor center, taking over for former executive director Chelsea Metcalfe. She is stepping down to focus on event planning for the chamber and visitors center.

“It gives us great pleasure to welcome JD Shinn into his new role as CEO of the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce and the Dallas Area Visitors Center,” said Joel Giusti, president of the chamber, and Susan Morrill, president of the visitors center in a joint announcement. “Having considered many options, the boards of both organizations feel this strategic restructuring will position them to better accomplish their respective missions. JD is uniquely qualified to take the helm as we redefine the roles the Chamber and Visitors Center take in the Dallas community.”

