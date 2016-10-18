Apply Now For Agricultural Easements

PORTLAND — Do you want to keep your farm or ranch in agriculture for future generations? Do you want to protect your agricultural land from future development?

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Oregon offers easement programs to help private landowners, state and local governments, Indian tribes, and nonprofit groups protect Oregon’s working agricultural lands and wetlands for future generations.

NRCS is accepting applications for the new Agricultural Conservation Easements Program (ACEP).

Applications must be submitted by Nov. 18 to be considered in the first batch of applications for Fiscal Year 2017 funding. For more information: www.or.nrcs.usda.gov.